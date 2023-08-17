Music Videos Maury Phillips / Contributor via Getty Images Monaleo Remixes Viral Tay-K Song In Her New Track "I Love My N**ga" / 08.17.2023

Today (Aug. 17), Monaleo dropped her latest single and music video aptly titled “I Love My N**ga.” The song sampled Tay-K‘s viral hit “I <3 My Choppa,” which was released in 2017.

“I got a whole lotta money, that’s what BIA said. I think b**ches super f**king weak, they can’t be a threat. Pull up in some s**t you never seen, it might be a jet. When I come around, he pull his stick out like he Ja Morant,” she spat. The lyrics referenced BIA’s “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” as well as Ja Morant’s infamous incident where he pulled out a firearm on Instagram Live in May.

Elsewhere in the track, she rapped, “Snakes and h**s in vanish mode, but I’m the type to take it there. B**ch, I’ma f**k Obama, I’m not playing fair. You don’t know me, I might kill that b**ch and leave her lying there. B**ch, I’m the s**t, and I think it’s starting to stink in here.”

Watch the visuals below.

In May, Monaleo delivered her debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die. The 11-song project boasted a lone guest appearance from frequent collaborator Flo Milli. That same month, the Texas artist welcomed her first child with Stunna 4 Vegas.

Speaking on motherhood, the rapper told NYLON, “I feel like, in the beginning, I really didn’t acknowledge the fact that I was pregnant, other than being physically sick. I kind of powered through it and focused on career-related things. But the closer I get to the end, and the more time that I have to just really sit at home and reflect, you want to be a different person, and you want to work on the parts of yourself that are not presentable.”

She added, “When you think about the fact that you are responsible for cultivating a life and creating experiences for someone who didn’t ask to be here, you want to make sure you’re on your Ps and Qs. I just wanted to continue to be an individual in the midst of having a child and I feel like there’s definitely a balance.”