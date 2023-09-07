News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat Shares Story Behind Her Viral Neck Brace Photo: "I’m Literally Fine" / 09.07.2023

Earlier this week, Doja Cat worried fans with an Instagram post showing her in a neck brace. On Wednesday (Sept. 6), during a chat with ET’s Rachel Smith at the Victoria’s Secret event for “The Tour ’23,” the musician reassured her admirers that all was well with her health.

The uploaded image of Doja was captioned, “I’m fine, my neck is fine.” Addressing the picture at the runway show, the musician brushed away any preceding concerns.

She stated, “So, my friend here, my date, my lovely date, got whiplash, and he takes it off sometimes, and I stole it from him. I’m literally fine. Completely fine, my neck is great,”

Doja Cat reveals she was just trolling with her neck brace Instagram pic this morning: "My neck is great." pic.twitter.com/cdDvBhy3Yw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Elsewhere in her conversation with the news syndicate, Doja offered insight into her forthcoming LP.

“One thing that I wanted to mention was that I have music that came out. These three songs came out, these were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music,” she revealed. “And then there’s a second half where I went to Malibu, and I made all this music in 10 days. That half is very different from the first half.”

Doja Cat reveals the second half of her upcoming album 'SCARLET' is "very different" from the tracks she's released so far: "It's two periods, kind of." pic.twitter.com/g2qqXqWgOg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 7, 2023

Her appearance at “The Tour ’23” event heralded the return of the iconic Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which was revamped and set to air on Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime. However, the previous month wasn’t entirely smooth for the “Paint The Town Red” artist.

Late August witnessed Doja clashing with her fanbase after urging them to “get a job.” It led to a considerable dip in her social media audience as over 187,000 people clicked unfollow on Instagram. Even stan accounts on Twitter briefly suspended their operations in a sign of protest against the musician’s remarks.

While dealing with the turmoil, the rapper took time to reflect on the severed ties, seeing it as an opportunity for a fresh start. In an Instagram Story, she wrote, “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast… I feel free.”

Currently, Doja is slated to appear at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. She snagged a whopping six nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit record “Attention.” The Los Angeles native is also warming up to unveil her fourth studio album, Scarlet, which is set for a Sept. 22 release.