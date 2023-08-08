News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega / Contributor via Getty Images, and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images SZA, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, And More Lead 2023 MTV VMAs Nominations / 08.08.2023

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) is set to shine a spotlight on a fresh wave of artists as a record 35 first-timers join the nominee list. This year’s event is set to air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sept. 12. Notably, the highly coveted index featured the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Kaliii, Metro Boomin, and PinkPantheress, to name a few.

Leading the pack, Taylor Swift secured eight nominations. Among them, Swift’s “Anti-Hero” vies for Video of the Year, which is a title she’s previously clinched three times. Close on her heels, SZA celebrated six nods, with five highlighting her song “Kill Bill” from 2022’s SOS.

Both Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj earned five nominations apiece. Meanwhile, Diddy received four, thanks to tracks like “Gotta Move On” and “Creepin (Remix).”

Among the fresh faces, GloRilla and Ice Spice caught the eyes and ears of fans. The pair secured selections for Best New Artist. In terms of collaborative efforts, Yung Miami of City Girls also made her mark. She’s being recognized in both the Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop Video categories. Both nods are for “Gotta Move On,” which she partnered with industry heavyweights Diddy and Bryson Tiller on.

In acknowledgment of global influences, the VMAs introduced an Afrobeats section this year. It’s here that international musicians like Burna Boy, Davido, and Arya Starr landed their first-time nominations.

Similar to previous shows, fans play a pivotal role in shaping the event’s outcome. With voting now open for 15 categories, the race is on. Supporters can elect their top picks through Sept. 1 here. However, voting for Best New Artist will extend to the night of the awards.

2022’s VMA winners included Nicki Minaj’s “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby, The Weeknd’s “Out of Time,” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”