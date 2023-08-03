News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Doja Cat Announced As Headliner For "The Victoria’s Secret World Tour" Special / 08.03.2023

Already gearing up for her nationwide “Scarlet Tour” commencing this Halloween, Doja Cat will take center stage at “The Victoria’s Secret World Tour” next month.

In an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar published today (Aug. 3), the rapper announced that she’ll be headlining the globally anticipated event. Victoria’s Secret’s last televised runway show aired in 2018, making this their triumphant return to the screens.

“Victoria’s Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today,” Doja told Bazaar. “Being a part of a global phenomenon like the tour has been an incredible experience.”

Watch the teaser video below.

“The Victoria’s Secret World Tour” is slated to introduce a fresh creative cohort to the brand’s enthusiasts in the form of VS20. The assembly of 20 global creatives each contributed their talents to reimagine the label’s signature runway show.

Notably, Doja worked on the design process by collaborating with the Victoria’s Secret team and her creative director, Brett Alan Nelson. The parties came up with a nude-toned latex ensemble that will be previewed during the Amazon Prime event on Sept. 26.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Attention” artist shared, “Because the tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look. I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me.”

Regarding her upcoming music, she added, “I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before. So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”

Announced last month, Doja Cat‘s upcoming single “Paint the Town Red” is reportedly scheduled to debut on Friday (Aug. 4). Check out the trailer below.