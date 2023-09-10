News Photo:Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images CPS Was Called On Blueface For Having Strippers Around His Son / 09.10.2023

Today (Sept. 10), TMZ reported that the LAPD has been called to visit Blueface’s home nine times since May, with the most severe call for a DFCS investigation into Blueface bringing strippers around his kids.

A few months ago (July 7), Blueface shared a video to his Instagram of his girlfriend and oldest son’s mother dancing with exotic dancers in the living room. Shortly after, the “Thotiana” emcee walked over to the pantry looking for his son to ask him why he wasn’t in the room with the women.

Once he found his son, Blueface said, “Son, come here. It’s booty cheeks out here, and you looking for chips and Slim Jims and s**t.” He then proceeded to ask, “You ain’t gay, is you?” while pointing at the young child.

DFCS is reportedly still investigating the case because no one answered the door or phone upon their arrival. In the past, other complaints from neighbors of the West Coast emcee have been about loud noise, music, and excessively barking dogs. As for the reality star’s San Fernando Valley party house, neighbors have previously been annoyed and alarmed by the parties and fights.

Blueface has been the topic of conversation following the birth of his latest child with Chrisean Rock. In the middle of the chatter, he and his first child’s mother, Jaidyn Alexis, debuted a new visual for their controversial single, “Post Opp.” The interesting couple is never shy about sharing their day-to-day life.

This news comes on the heels of the rapper’s mom claiming that he and Rock are cousins. She made the shocking proclamation shortly after the birth of her new grandchild. This is yet another development in the ever-evolving world of the two reality television stars.

Rock showcased the birth of her child live on Instagram while she was in the hospital.