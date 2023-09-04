News Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Chrisean Rock Gives Birth To A Baby Boy On Instagram Live / 09.04.2023

On Sunday (Sept. 3), Chrisean Rock shared an intimate moment that most keep private. Situated in a hospital bed surrounded by medical professionals and family, the reality star turned to Instagram Live as she prepared to give birth to her son with Blueface.

At one point in the livestream, she jokingly admitted to a nurse her fear of accidentally defecating during childbirth. In another instance, a caregiver clarified the intricacies of her job as she made physical examinations, stating, “You know how cardiologists do hearts? Well, we’re laborers and deliverers. We do vaginas,” which led to more laughter from Rock.

The expectant mother later informed her viewers that she was four centimeters dilated, adding that her water broke two days prior. Contrary to the depicted portrayals of labor, Rock found the experience “easier than I thought.” She continued to share updates up until the arrival of her baby boy, Chrisean Malone.

Hours after the birth, Rock took to Instagram Stories to disclose her newborn’s name and express excitement for her professional and personal future. “God so good… I’m pressing play on new beginnings, new music, [and] movies. I’m just beyond grateful. Thank you, Jesus,” she shared.

The mother also confronted the social media firestorm around Blueface’s conspicuous absence. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Rock explained, “I simply ain’t invite him… I’m all he [her son] got.”

While Rock was becoming a mother, Blue’s lifestyle painted a contrasting picture. The “Thotiana” rapper was busy reveling with his current girlfriend and other baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis, at Miami’s LIV nightclub. The musician openly documented his experience on social media amid Rock’s labor.

In a series of tweets, Blueface also disassociated his social media antics from his relationship with Rock, which he claims ended three months ago. “I broke up with her three months ago. I moved on. It’s time for you guys to move on, too. I’m all about Jaidyn now,” he wrote.

The artist added, “Please keep me [and] Rock out the same conversation. Respect my BM No. 1. That’s what it is, [and] that’s what it’s gon’ be. I will never go back to that. I know what’s best for me, respectfully.”

Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023