Lil Wayne Reveals Tracklist For 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' / 09.28.2023

Lil Wayne is dropping a new project, Tha Fix Before Tha VI, this Friday (Sept. 29).

The New Orleans native announced the release date on his 41st birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 27). He also revealed its 10-song tracklist featuring Jon Batiste, Euro, and Fousheé. The lineup seemingly contained a nod to close friend and frequent collaborator 2 Chainz with record No. 9 named after the “Birthday Song” hitmaker’s former alias, Tity Boi.

Tha Fix Before Tha VI will serve as a prelude to Wayne’s highly anticipated Tha Carter VI. He first teased the sixth installment in August 2022 during a Young Money reunion at Drake’s October World Weekend festival in Toronto.

Regarding the imminent full-length project, Weezy told Skip Bayless, “Tha Fix is just a few songs just to satisfy my fans. I love them; they’re awesome, and they love a lot of material. I’m just giving them something before the actual album because we’re still getting clearances and all that ready for the album.”

Fans can also look forward to more music from the rap icon in the coming months. In an interview with The Source, 2 Chainz confirmed that his joint effort with Wayne, ColleGrove 2, will be out before the end of the year.

“We’ve already shot two visuals. The photo shoot is over. We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon,” the Atlanta artist revealed. “I’m so excited about it, and I’ve been talking about it so long. I’m anxious, at this point, to try to get it to the fans’ ears. Hear some of the hard work and the blood, sweat, and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”

Moreover, Wayne’s calendar has been jam-packed. Earlier this month, he graced the stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Other performances for the night included Nicki Minaj, Diddy, Doja Cat, and Run-DMC, among others.