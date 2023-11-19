News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kai Cenat Responds To People Saying He "Glorified Jail" During His 7-Day Stream / 11.19.2023

Saturday (Nov. 18), popular Twitch streamer and influencer Kai Cenat finally responded to all of the people who claimed his polarizing seven-day stream “glorified jail culture” for children.

During a recent stream in his typical setup, Cenat addressed the talk around his jail stream that featured guest appearances from Druski, NLE Choppa and more. The AMP head honcho exclaimed, “Actually, click on an actual stream, you weird f**ks! Little n**gas was saying what they were saying about the clips, but did you see when we gathered all of the worst kids from the community and brought them in and actually talked to them?”

He passionately expressed, “Oh, you did not see that, right? Or the thousand times where I said, oh, this is not cool, I don’t want to be here, I don’t like being here? Saying that you should not want to be here, oh you did not see that, right?”

He continued, “Or when I was waking up at 6 AM shivering cold as hell, back hurt, eating wack a** food saying this is why you shouldn’t want to be here? Oh, you did not see that, right, but you have seen all the other clips that went viral and want to say that I glorified it, right?”

Cenat mentioned, “If a f**king child or somebody, or someone that you know picks up their phone and watches that and says ‘jail is fun, I want to go,’ you are doing a bad job at parenting, you want to know why?” He closed the lengthy monologue, stating, “One, why is he watching me? Two, why would the motherf**ker say that? Also, third, your f**king kid is dumb a** s**t because why would he think that?”

Fans had different opinions on the interesting Twitch stream idea. Watch the best moments from the seven-day jail stream below.