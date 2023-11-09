News Udo Salters / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images NLE Choppa Says Sexyy Red Runs Hip Hop: "People Love Her" / 11.09.2023

In October, NLE Choppa released the second deluxe edition of his latest album, Cottonwood 2. It brought the runtime to roughly two hours, spanning the course of 40 songs. While the project boasted features from Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, and Rick Ross, one guest appearance stood out to the Memphis native the most: Sexyy Red.

The 21-year-old rapper recently sat down with REVOLT for an exclusive interview, where he notably mentioned that the “Pound Town” hitmaker was running hip hop.

“She’s doing her thing and has a great wave going. Her music is fun and she’s getting people moving. People love her,” he explained. The pair teamed up on “Slut Me Out (Remix)” in April, and according to Choppa, he’d be open to collaborating with the St. Louis artist again in the future.

When asked which one of his peers he’s most proud of, the “Camelot” rapper responded, “Sexyy Red – to meet her in person and feel her vibe. She’s a cool girl and has kids she’s feeding. She has female rap on her back right now.”

This isn’t the first time Choppa showed love to Red. In July, the musician clapped back at haters online after the latter received backlash for her lyrical content.

He explained, “Y’all need to stop doing that girl like that. That s**t ain’t right because at the end of the day, she got a child, she feeding her child, she making money, and making sure that her baby straight. That’s all that matters. Y’all don’t know that girl, y’all ain’t met her. I’m just sticking up for her because I ain’t seen nobody else round this muthaf**ker sticking up for her, showing her all this love.”

Choppa continued, “He added, “Why [does] our own community gotta tear down our own people? Why we can’t embrace her? Why we can’t understand where she come from?”