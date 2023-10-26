Kai Cenat, Offset, and NLE Choppa

Kai Cenat Teases Seven-Day "Jail" Livestream Featuring Offset, NLE Choppa, And More

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.26.2023

On Wednesday (Oct. 25), Kai Cenat announced a weeklong livestream event that mimics life in jail. The event will feature celebrities including Offset, Druski, NLE Choppa, Chrisean Rock, and several more as his mock “inmates.”

Cenat first discussed the project during an Instagram Live session with Nicki Minaj on Tuesday (Oct. 24). The rapper initially questioned his plans, especially given the 21-year-old’s August charge for inciting a riot in New York. However, he clarified that the jail scenario is a staged act for the broadcast.

He released a trailer for the event, “7 DAYS IN,” to give his viewers a preview. In it, Cenat wore an orange jumpsuit and walked around a prison-like set. He confirmed that the footage will document his activities 24/7 starting Friday (Oct. 27) at 6 p.m. ET. Other notable names joining the internet personality will be Ski Mask the Slump God, YourRAGE, RDCWorld, and ZIAS.

The upcoming affair will mark another collaboration between Cenat and Offset. In a previous 24-hour Twitch stream, the duo reportedly amassed over 10 million views on the platform. During their time together, they reacted to videos, played games, and even got a surprise call from Cardi B.

Offset expressed his appreciation for the experience in a post-stream text to Cenat. According to the YouTuber, it read, “Really thankful for the time and fun, bro. The whole gang. Love them n**gas like they’re my brothers. Thank you, bro. I haven’t had fun like this in life for a long time, bro. I needed that in my life. Been so serious for so long. N**gas goin’ through s**t with no fun. Thank you.”

Beyond his work on camera, Cenat recently ventured into other creative fields. He directed the music video for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s recent single, “Did Me Wrong,” and made a guest appearance in it. The song initially appeared on the artist’s September-released EP, B4 BOA.

