News Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Debate If Kai Cenat's 7-Day Jail Livestream Is Appropriate Or Not / 10.29.2023

Since it was announced, Kai Cenat’s seven-day jail livestream has led fans to discuss the possible ramifications for young fans tuned in for the popular streamer’s latest production.

Cenat’s highly anticipated stream will feature Druski, NLE Choppa, Offset, and many more celebrities. On Wednesday (Oct. 25), the record-breaking Twitch streamer first teased this event during an Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj. Confused by the initial announcement, Minaj asked, “What? Why are you going to jail?”

During the first few days, NLE Choppa went viral for cosplaying the stereotypical troubled inmate. In the odd clip, he said, “I’m not gonna let him play with my booty… I’m a f**k him,” he said. “I’m not gonna let him play with my booty.”

One fan mentioned, “Trying to propagate jail as a place to be to your millions of followers who are mainly teens and young adults is detrimental, but also, it lets you know this n**ga Kai Cenat is a federal agent.” Another user stated, “If Kai is promoting jail, what are your favorite rappers doing? Raise your own kids and control what they watch [because] if they are on the internet, then they definitely see way worse s**t than an obvious fake jail stream.”

If kai is promoting jail what is y’all favorite rappers doing? Raise your own kids and control what they watch bc if they on the internet then they definitely seen way worse shit than an obvious fake jail stream😂 — 🅱️ (@lilkjay12) October 28, 2023

Another Twitter user chimed in, saying, “Buncha adults who grew up watching ‘South Park,’ ‘Family Guy,’ and ‘Boondocks’ at 12 years old saying Kai Cenat’s fake jail stream finna ruin the kids. Holy moly.” Someone responded to Cenat, asking, “A jail stream isn’t corny to y’all?”

no it isn’t, because it’s a mock jail. it’s not real, no kids are watching this dude & saying omg! i want to go to jail now! 😂😂 yall sound so slow https://t.co/3JcR905zG2 — dovy 👅 (@fineshytdovy) October 29, 2023

In an attempt to explain how unserious it is, a user said, “No, it isn’t, because it’s a mock; it’s not real. No kids are watching this dude and saying, ‘Omg! I want to go to jail now!’ Y’all sound so slow.”

Fans are able to head over to Cenat’s Twitch page to see the remainder of his livestream.