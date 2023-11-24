News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Stars In Olympics Promo For 2024 Paris Games / 11.24.2023

On Thursday (Nov. 23), Megan Thee Stallion starred in NBC’s 2024 Paris Olympics promotion. During the 50-second clip, the rapper pitched a “winged, fire-breathing, talking horse” for the equestrian events.

Set at the Palace of Versailles, the footage was initially revealed during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade telecast. The musician was accompanied by the Olympic anthem, “Bugler’s Dream,” reinterpreted by producer and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

“As America gathers together today on Thanksgiving, we wanted to surprise the nation with an Olympic moment as big as the holiday, and what better way to do that than with ‘Thee Olympics,’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion and dressage horses at Versailles,” NBC Universal’s Jenny Storms commented. “As we approach the new year, even more surprises are in store as we continue to bring to life the biggest media event of 2024 — the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The Paris Olympics is slated to take place from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024. Watch the clip below.

Earlier this month, Megan dropped her solo comeback single “Cobra.” The record saw the Houston native tackling issues such as depression and being cheated on. It also marked her first release as a newly independent artist.

In October, the rapper and 1501 Certified Entertainment reached a settlement after their three-year legal battle. “Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” President Carl Crawford shared at the time. He also wished Megan “the very best in her life and career.”

On Oct. 12, the musician hinted at the agreement during an Instagram Live. She said, “I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama. [I’m] so excited because it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label.”