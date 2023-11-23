Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Beyoncé Shares New 'RENAISSANCE' Concert Film Trailer During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.23.2023

Today (Nov. 23), Beyoncé surprised fans with a special video announcement during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event was hosted by “Today” show anchor Hoda Kotb. 

In her message, the musician said, “Hey, it’s Beyoncé wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the RENAISSANCE film trailer.” 

The footage featured a cameo from the singer’s daughter, Rumi, as she recorded her mother. It prompted Beyoncé to guide her on using the camera correctly. She shared, “Can I teach you a trick? You have to turn it [the camera] to the side. Yeah, there we go.” Other guest appearances in the clip included Megan Thee Stallion and Diana Ross.

In a voiceover, Beyoncé also reflected on her career. She stated, “I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point. We are creating our own world. This is my reward. No one can take that away from me.”

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged,” Bey added. “You’re unique. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the Renaissance is about.”

Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” concluded on Oct. 1, with the upcoming film set to release on Dec. 1. The movie will highlight show performances from the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden to the final show in Kansas City, Missouri, and it will include portions of the project’s visual album. It also offers a documentary-style insight into the album’s creation.

A premiere for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is slated to take place in Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov. 25). Another event will happen on Nov. 30 in London. Tickets are now up for grabs starting at $22.

 

Beyoncé

