Issa Rae Shares Hopes Of Uniting Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, And Megan Thee Stallion Fans / 11.07.2023

In an effort to bridge fan base divides, Issa Rae is eying a groundbreaking collaboration for the third season of HBO Max’s “Rap Sh!t.”

With filming and production for the second wrapped, the actress and writer told ET about her stretch goal to bring together heavy hitters Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion. An alliance among the rap titans could signal a ceasefire between their respective supporters — as of right now, it’s the Barbz vs. Bardi Gang and Hotties.

When asked about future musical cameos, Rae responded, “There’s a list. We want [Megan Thee Stallion]. We want Cardi [B]. Nicki [Minaj] would be a nice little tie-around. If we could unite them — maybe in season three — we can unite the fan bases.”

In the past, “Rap Sh!t” drew from various real-life narratives of women in hip hop, situating its storytelling within Miami’s rap scene. City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT notably contributed to the show as executive producers.

“I think because it’s set in Miami, people are like, ‘Oh, it’s the City Girls’ story.’ But the City Girls actually exist in the ‘Rap Sh!t’ world. It’s Cardi’s story. It’s Megan’s story. It’s Azealia’s story. I was just influenced by so much of what it is to be a female rapper in today’s time,” Rae explained to EBONY in 2021.

The series is slated to return on Nov. 9 after delays due to the WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA protests. Both Aida Osman and KaMillion will serve as the main characters, playing Shawna Clark and Mia Knight, respectively.

As it relates to fan bases, Minaj issued a stern warning to her followers on Sunday (Nov. 5). The musician shared a message about online conduct and not harassing others. She wrote, “Dear Barbz, be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf. Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest or not. I don’t [and] never have condoned that.”