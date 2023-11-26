News Dave Kotinsky / Stringer via Getty Images SZA Details Her Anxieties And Pet Peeves In A Series Of Reflective Tweets / 11.26.2023

Sunday (Nov. 26) afternoon, superstar R&B artist SZA tweeted, “Worst case scenario, I can buy a pet tortoise and let it outlive me to carry on my legacy.” This tweet comes on the heels of multiple reflective tweets from the “Kill Bill” songstress that detailed her anxieties and expressed her pet peeves on Friday (Nov. 24).

Her first post said, “No one teaches you how to enjoy your life… they teach you how to work for it. Desire it. Protect it. Fight tooth and nail for it. Pray for it. Imagine it. Manifest it… How do you process all the things you’ve prayed for?” Her following tweet mentioned, “I get anxious posting [about] my life then get [fear of missing out] watching other [people] post then experience way more life so there’s so much more to post and get anxious [about] the volume of material then [fear of missing out] again watching awesome posts then back to experiencing more magical life material I can’t post.”

No one teaches you how to enjoy ur life .. they teach you how to work for it . Desire it . Protect it .fight tooth n nail for it . Pray for it . imagine it .manifest it .. how do u process all the things you’ve prayed for . — SZA (@sza) November 24, 2023

But I swear there’s life happening 😂 — SZA (@sza) November 24, 2023

She followed up the surprisingly open post by stating, “But I swear there’s life happening.” Later that evening, the “Good Days” singer wrote, “Alright, y’all be safe now. Love you bye. P.S. this will make sense soon.” The post came with a new photo of the famous TDE recording artist.

alright y’all be safe now love you bye 💗🫶🏾 ps this will make sense soon pic.twitter.com/1q4cTKkRPv — SZA (@sza) November 24, 2023

Later that evening, SZA tweeted, “Wasting energy on a person is my number one pet peeve… cause why the F**K would you make me spend my very limited finite amount of life force energy to play in my f**king face.” Fans of the SOS crooner are using context clues in hopes that all of these posts are alluding to new music.

Although no new music is slated to be released from the award-winning creative soon, SZA is the lead contender for the 66th Grammy Awards, with nine nominations.