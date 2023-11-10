News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images, Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images, and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images SZA, Drake, And Doja Cat Among 2024 Grammy Nominations / 11.10.2023

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards today (Nov. 10). Scheduled for Feb. 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the list features artists like Drake, Doja Cat, and SZA.

The TDE songstress emerged as a top contender, securing a whopping nine nominations. Her nods include several major ones, such as Album of the Year for SOS; and Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for her track “Kill Bill.”

In the Best Rap Album category, tight competition is expected. Notable mentions include Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, Nas and Hit-Boy’s King’s Disease 3, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, and Killer Mike’s Michael. The Best Rap Song bracket boasts Doja’s “Attention,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock,” and several more.

Lil Durk, Coi Leray, Victoria Monét, Diddy, Burna Boy, Halle Bailey, Coco Jones, 6LACK, and more are among the additional artists who garnered nods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

During an interview with Billboard, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. spoke about SZA’s impressive lead. He stated, “It’s really spectacular. She obviously had a banner year. Extremely, hyper-creative project. She’s extremely talented. The music really resonated with our voters. I’m excited for her.”

Regarding Durk’s “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, Mason Jr. added, “I think the type of records that Grammy voters like is probably evolving as our membership is evolving. And we really intentionally got into a lot of communities – Black music, hip hop. The membership has really evolved over the last two or three years. So, I think the outcomes in those types of music is going to continue to change and evolve. It will be hard to determine what is going to be a Grammy-style of hip hop record.”