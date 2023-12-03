News Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images Funny Marco Claims G Herbo Demanded That He Take Down Their Viral Interview / 12.03.2023

Funny Marco is back in the news after the he claimed that G Herbo and his team insisted that he take their viral interview off the internet. The recent sit-down was met with negative feedback for Herbo and Southside after fans felt like they were bullying the popular social media star.

During a recent stand up comedy set, the media personality hilariously stated, “Okay, Mr. Herbo. The s**t go viral. Y’all seen it. Team then calls. ‘Take this s**t down! Take this s**t down,” while addressing the situation. Marco also claimed that the video that fans seen was not as bad as what really happened on set.

During the episode, the viral comedian found himself the target of repeated verbal jabs, including being told to “shut the f**k up” by the Chicago rapper, who also called him “goofy” multiple times.

The host took to Facebook to address the situation on Monday (Oct. 16). “I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview,” Marco stated. “I was upset while it was going on, but I understand I got a job to do, and one thing about me [is] I respect people on my show. I didn’t want to match [their] energy.”

After the collaborators allegedly broke Marco’s $30,000 watch, Southside said, “Marco, I got a watch right now you can come get. I got a new watch for you, bro. Call me. I got something for you right now. And it’s real ’cause that s**t I threw wasn’t real. That watch was fake. It wasn’t a real watch. That s**t was fake as f**k.”

Since the interview, Marco has been able to use the attention to release even more content. Fans suspected that Chris Brown shaded Herbo during his interview with the popular comedian, but he has since denounced those claims.