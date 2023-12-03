Funny Marco, G Herbo

Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images

Funny Marco Claims G Herbo Demanded That He Take Down Their Viral Interview

By Ahmad Davis
  /  12.03.2023

Funny Marco is back in the news after the he claimed that G Herbo and his team insisted that he take their viral interview off the internet. The recent sit-down was met with negative feedback for Herbo and Southside after fans felt like they were bullying the popular social media star.

During a recent stand up comedy set, the media personality hilariously stated, “Okay, Mr. Herbo. The s**t go viral. Y’all seen it. Team then calls. ‘Take this s**t down! Take this s**t down,” while addressing the situation. Marco also claimed that the video that fans seen was not as bad as what really happened on set.

During the episode, the viral comedian found himself the target of repeated verbal jabs, including being told to “shut the f**k up” by the Chicago rapper, who also called him “goofy” multiple times.

The host took to Facebook to address the situation on Monday (Oct. 16). “I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview,” Marco stated. “I was upset while it was going on, but I understand I got a job to do, and one thing about me [is] I respect people on my show. I didn’t want to match [their] energy.”

After the collaborators allegedly broke Marco’s $30,000 watch, Southside said, “Marco, I got a watch right now you can come get. I got a new watch for you, bro. Call me. I got something for you right now. And it’s real ’cause that s**t I threw wasn’t real. That watch was fake. It wasn’t a real watch. That s**t was fake as f**k.”

Since the interview, Marco has been able to use the attention to release even more content. Fans suspected that Chris Brown shaded Herbo during his interview with the popular comedian, but he has since denounced those claims.

News
Funny Marco
G Herbo
Southside
G Herbo

TRENDING
News

Quavo Noticed A Fan With A Takeoff Shirt And Asked Him For It

Quavo noticed a fan’s Takeoff shirt in Japan and offered money in exchange for it. ...
By Ahmad Davis
12.02.2023
News

Doja Cat Apologizes To Fans After New Jersey Concert: "I Don’t Know What The F**k That Was"

Following her show at Newark’s Prudential Center, Doja Cat took to Instagram: “I’m really not ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.01.2023
News

Nicki Minaj Says ‘Pink Friday 2’ Is "Beyond Anything I Could Have Imagined"

Nicki Minaj also issued a cautionary message to her foes: “If you [are] on my ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.30.2023
New Music

Tyla Teases Her Forthcoming Debut Album With "On And On" Performance

“On and On” is one of three new singles coming out tomorrow (Dec. 1) ahead ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.30.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories