News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Chris Brown Reacts To G Herbo Seemingly Shading Him After Funny Marco Interview / 11.11.2023

On Thursday (Nov. 9), Chris Brown appeared on Funny Marco’s “Open Thoughts” show in promotion of his new album, 11:11.

During their conversation, the R&B singer brought up a past interview with G Herbo and Southside, where the pair reportedly harassed Marco. The altercation took place in October, with the comedian alleging that his $30,000 watch was damaged by the beatmaker.

Herbo appeared to have caught wind of the clip on Friday (Nov. 10) and reacted on his Instagram Story. He explained, “For the simple fact that I don’t be having nobody name in my mouth, especially n**gas though… If you have my name in your mouth, talking to another party or person, I hope you [are] able to back it up, and I hope you’re tough. Way tougher than me, ’cause if I hear it, I’ma slap the f**k out of you. I’m about to start treating n**gas like the b**ches they are.”

Shortly after, Brown issued a response on his social media account. It read, “Y’all gotta chill with the negative s**t. Herbo is my real [brother]. Now y’all can go listen to the album and chill [the] f**k out. [Jesus] Christ!”

On Oct. 16, Marco issued a statement regarding the initial incident with Herbo and Southside via his Facebook account. He stated, “I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview. I was upset while it was going on, but I understand I got a job to do, and one thing about me [is] I respect people on my show. I didn’t want to match [their] energy.”

While the Chicago rapper mostly remained silent, Southside fired back on Instagram Live. The producer gave somewhat of a backhanded apology and offered to buy Marco a new watch. He said, “We’re sorry. [G Herbo and I] didn’t mean to make you uncomfortable, but you’re a b**ch a** n**ga. Just stay away from me, bro.”