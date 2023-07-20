News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images G Herbo Agrees To Plea Guilty In Wire Fraud Case / 07.20.2023

As revealed by Chicago Tribune on Tuesday (July 19), G Herbo is set to plead guilty to federal wire fraud and identity theft. Born Herbert Wright III, the rapper is looking at a maximum sentence of 20 years. However, it’s likely that he will only serve two to three years under federal sentencing guidelines.

The plea will follow a two-year legal battle, which began when Herbo and five others were indicted for allegedly using stolen identities to make fraudulent charges totaling up to $1.5 million. The accusations included high-end services like private jet trips, a Jamaican villa vacation, personal chef services, and the purchase of designer puppies from a Michigan-based business.

Originally arrested in 2020, the musician refuted the charges at the time, even addressing the allegations in a track titled “Statement” later that year. On the song, he rapped, “Let’s talk about them jets, yeah, let’s talk about Jamaica. Ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud. I went hard from the start. In my city, I’m a God.”

Federal prosecutors claimed that Herbo lied to federal agents about his relationship with promoter Antonio Strong, believed to be the orchestrator of the identity theft scheme. He reportedly denied giving or receiving money from Strong and insisted they had no direct relationship.

On a separate note, the rapper is also dealing with a gun charge in Chicago following his July 9 arrest when police allegedly found a Glock 33 in his vehicle during a traffic stop for a turn signal violation. He was subsequently charged with unlawful use of a weapon in a public place and released on bail. The case is currently pending.

The final approval for the plea deal in the fraud case will be determined by U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni in a hearing set for July 27. If accepted, G Herbo will be ordered to pay $140,000 in restitution to several victims, including a $10,458 payment to Woof Woof Puppies.