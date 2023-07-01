News gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Paras Griffin/ Contributor via Getty Images Southside Says 'Business Is Business' Took Two Weeks To Make / 07.01.2023

Last week (June 23), Young Thug released his surprise studio album Business Is Business featuring Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future, and more. The 15-track project came one week after fellow 300 Entertainment rapper Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse.

The exciting rap album featured production and co-signs from some of the top artists in the industry. Although the Atlanta legend is incarcerated for multiple charges, he was still able to create major buzz for his new full-length effort. During a brief interview with TMZ, frequent collaborator and super producer Southside from 808 Mafia gave details about the project.

“Man, a short time, a week or two weeks. You know we move quick. We work real fast. Shout out to Metro; Metro is the GOAT,” asserted Southside. When asked if this was one of the best albums someone incarcerated ever dropped, he said, “Come on now, you know it is. Free Slatt.” He also confirmed that some of the verses on the album were made over jail calls, and some of them were not.

If the initial 15-song offering was insufficient, the “Stoner” rapper released Metro Boomin’s version of Business Is Business on all streaming platforms. The exciting alternate version of the new album featured a separate song order with two additional tracks. One of the songs featured vocal Young Thug supporter Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD.

Nicki Minaj talks about Young Thug’s impact on the culture and how important it is to support his “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS” album 💕 pic.twitter.com/2bF1F1ckNu — YOUNG STONER LIFE (@YoungStonerLife) June 27, 2023

Minaj sent major praise to the incarcerated star in a recent Instagram Live video while playing their collaboration. After sharing pictures of them in her story, she said, “I think a lot of people do not recognize how important Young Thug is to the culture of rap. We really need him home.” She continued to passionately exclaim, “If you are a lover of hip hop and music, you need to support this album. It is a very important album.”

