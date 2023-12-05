News Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Tyla Announces International Tour In Support Of Her Forthcoming Debut Album / 12.05.2023

Announced today (Dec. 5), Tyla is slated to hit the road next year in promotion of her upcoming self-titled debut album.

The 27-stop trek will kick off on March 21, 2024 in Oslo, Norway before making its way to Stockholm, Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam, and London across the U.K. and Europe.

Afterward, the South African songstress will take her talents to North America. She’ll be performing in major cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Toronto. The final show will take place at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on May 28, 2024.

Presale tickets for the tour will be up for grabs on Thursday (Dec. 7) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out Tyla’s announcement below.

‘TYLA’ tour 🐅🤍

Album drops top of the year and I’m coming to your city! https://t.co/iGMryvTVu8 pic.twitter.com/uwj5f9NMe8 — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) December 5, 2023

TYLA is set to debut on March 1, 2024. The 14-track project will include singles like “On and On,” “Butterflies,” and “Truth or Dare,” which all hit streaming platforms last Friday (Dec. 1).

Also on the project is her breakthrough track, “Water.” The record got two remixes from Marshmello and Travis Scott, respectively, with the latter making the LP’s final cut. It also landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart this past week, surpassing Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama.”

Notably, “Water” earned Tyla her first Grammy nomination. The song is vying for Best African Music Performance against Davido’s “UNAVAILABLE,” Burna Boy’s “City Boys,” and Ayra Starr’s “Rush,” among others.

“In all seriousness, I didn’t really think I was going to get nominated. But my label asked me to watch the livestream announcement, and I was so nervous… And then I saw my name pop up, and I died,” Tyla told Variety earlier this month. “I couldn’t stop screaming. I called my family and my best friend who travels with me. She came to my room, and we just screamed and screamed.”