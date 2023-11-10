article-banner

Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, And Davido React To 2024 Grammy Nominations

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.10.2023

With the 2024 Grammy nominations list unveiled today (Nov. 10), artists across the globe are reacting to the news.   

Notably, Ice Spice is vying for Best New Artist alongside Coco Jones and Victoria Monét. The “Munch” rapper also received nods for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Taylor Swift on “Karma” as well as Best Rap Song for “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj.

The Bronx native shared her excitement on Twitter. She wrote, “FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?! Are [you] sh**tin’ me!!! Thank YOU.”

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin is running for Producer of the Year and Best Rap Album with 2022’s HEROES & VILLIANS. He shared, “Thank God for the day!”

Elsewhere, Davido posted, “Three nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not denial!” Ayra Starr also chimed in, “Ayra Grammy-nominated Starr! It’s only you, Jesus. Only you!”

During her October interview with Los Angeles Times, Ice Spice mentioned wanting her debut album to win at the award show. She shared, “A Grammy would mean the moon, the sun, the Earth. No, for real, like every star in the galaxy. I just know I’m gonna get one. I’m just gonna keep trying, you know? I’m just grateful to be in the conversation.”

SZA, who clinched nine nods, similarly spoke about the ceremony during her recent Rolling Stone cover story. The songstress exclaimed, “The Grammy room is one of the weirdest rooms ever. There is so much wanting in there. Wanting to be noticed, wanting to be, like, acknowledged, to win, wanting to just be amongst n**gas in the room, wanting to feel valuable or validated.”

Drake, Summer Walker, Coi Leray, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, and Kendrick Lamar are among the several names listed. The event itself is slated to take place on Feb. 4, 2024 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

