News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Explains Why Men In R&B Don’t Serenade Women Anymore: "Ain’t Nobody To Sing For" / 12.18.2023

Earlier this year, 21 Savage wrapped up his European tour with BabyDrill and 21 Lil Harold. The “Bank Account” hitmaker performed across Birmingham, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Manchester before the final show in London on Nov. 30.

Today (Dec. 18), Rolling Stone revealed their latest cover story starring the rapper. The publication joined Savage in Paris, where he opened up about getting a green card, music, and his affinity for R&B.

During their conversation, Savage’s friend, Buwop, asked why men in the genre don’t serenade women like back in the old days. “Y’all b**ches some h**s now,” the Atlanta-raised musician responded. “Nobody singing to y’all. Everybody sell p**sy. Ain’t nobody to sing for.”

Interestingly, the rapper’s “Good Good” collaborator, Usher, received plenty of praise for crooning to women during his Las Vegas residency. The “U Got It Bad” artist welcomed a number of high-profile guests at his shows this year, including Keke Palmer, Saweetie, Janelle Monáe, Issa Rae, and Kenya Moore.

Meanwhile, Savage has proven himself to be a big fan of R&B in recent years. During an Instagram Live in 2020, he covered Beyoncé’s “Me, Myself and I” and Destiny’s Child’s “Cater 2 U.” He also sang to Aaliyah’s “Come Over,” Monica’s “So Gone,” and Jhené Aiko’s “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW).”

Elsewhere in his interview with Rolling Stone, Savage claimed his music was “fiction as hell.” He said, “I just think of it in my head… Some of it be based off of real life, but a lot of it be creative stories.”

Savage’s declaration arrived amid Young Thug facing gang-related charges, with prosecutors using his own lyrics as evidence. Tay-K, Boosie Badazz, YNW Melly, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are among other notable names who had their songs brought up in court.

“It’s a Catch-22,” Savage told Math Hoffa in 2022. “It’s like, I can make it and forget about my hood, and then my hood going to be trying to kill me. Or, I can look out for my hood, and I can catch a RICO.”