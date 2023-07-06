News Carol Lee Rose / Stringer via Getty Images and Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Darius Jackson Dragged Over Disapproval Of Keke Palmer's Outfit At Usher Concert / 07.06.2023

Keke Palmer spent her July 4 amid the glitz and glamour of Usher’s ongoing Las Vegas residency, where she set social media alight with footage of her spirited participation. However, the star’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, appeared less than thrilled about the event.

On Twitter, RNB RADAR reshared a fan-recorded video that saw Palmer enthusiastically hugging and dancing with Usher during the rendition of “There Goes My Baby.” A now-deleted account that allegedly belonged to Jackson quote-tweeted the clip with the remark, “It’s the outfit [though]… You a mom.”

The purported post from Jackson initiated a firestorm of reactions. He subsequently posted, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife [and] mother [of] his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others [and he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family [and] my representation. I have standards [and] morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Seemingly undeterred by the controversy, Palmer shared a series of photos from the concert on Instagram on Wednesday (July 5) night. Her caption enthusiastically endorsed Usher’s performance while subtly sidestepping any mention of the ongoing Twitter debate: “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen Usher, YOU MUST GO!!”

She added, “Giving theater, Atlanta down, tips and tricks, and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some a** in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Although their relationship has been primarily kept out of the public eye, Palmer and Jackson confirmed their first child together during the former’s hosting on “Saturday Night Live” in December 2022. The duo welcomed their son Leodis in February, which further fueled the longstanding speculation of their relationship.