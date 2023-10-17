News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Reveals More European Tour Dates After Receiving Green Card / 10.17.2023

After securing permanent U.S. residency, 21 Savage announced an expansion to his upcoming European show. The “Bank Account” hitmaker will now visit eight cities across five countries, beginning in France on Nov. 14.

The highly anticipated tour will kick off in Paris before heading to Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. The Atlanta-based musician will then go to the UK for performances in Manchester, Birmingham, and London on Nov. 23, 24, and 30, respectively. DrillBaby and 21 Lil Harold will also join him as opening acts.

Ticket presales start on Oct. 18, and the general on-sale begins on Oct. 20. Check out the post below.

“Coming home to London,” Savage wrote on Instagram while revealing his first-ever show in the city where he was born. The forthcoming gig holds particular weight, as the artist moved to Atlanta with his mother at age 7 and only returned to London once since — for his uncle’s funeral in 2005.

The announcement arrived on the heels of Savage’s first international performance with Drake in Toronto. After years of visa issues and legal battles, the former can now freely cross borders.

In November 2022, Savage and the “God’s Plan” rapper dropped their joint album titled Her Loss. The 16-song project contained a lone feature from Travis Scott with standout cuts including “Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout You.”

Regarding the effort, Savage told Complex, “It took a few months to make, but that was only because of schedules and s**t. It wasn’t really because we couldn’t create the music. We were both just doing other s**t in between it, so we were just getting in the studio when we could.”

He continued, “I was already thinking about it, but I didn’t want to look like a thirsty a** young rapper who was like, ‘Drake, let’s do a mixtape!’ because I know how I would look at it. I didn’t want to overstep what we had going on because we talk on the regular. I didn’t want him to think there was a motive behind how I f**k with him, so I just played my role.”