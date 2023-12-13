News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill Explains Why Rap Lyrics Shouldn't Be Used In Young Thug's RICO Trial: "We All Give [Each Other] Lines" / 12.13.2023

Meek Mill voiced his opinion against using rap lyrics in legal trials, specifically referencing Young Thug’s RICO case.

On Twitter, he wrote, “It should be impossible to charge Thug and Lucci for lyrics because, in the studio, we all give each other lines and don’t remember who said what after a high night in the studio.” Not specific to hip hop, songwriters and producers have the tendency to contribute to records in addition to the artists themselves.

In November, it was announced that Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville would allow for the inclusion of 17 sets of song text. However, they can only be used under the condition that prosecutors can demonstrate their relevance to accusations against Thug.

“They’re going to look at these lyrics and instantly say they are guilty,” Yak Gotti’s attorney, Doug Weinstein, pushed back. “They are not going to look at the evidence that’s actually probative of their guilt once these lyrics get in front of them.”

It should be impossible to charge thug and lucci for lyrics because in the studio we all give eachother lines and don’t remember who said what after a high night in the studio…. I have done it with both of them … they both gave me lyrics b4… we all do this! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 12, 2023

The matter gained further attention after Atlanta City Council member Antonio Lewis pushed for a resolution to limit their use in court. He stated, “[It’s] a significant step toward rectifying an issue that has disproportionately affected individuals within marginalized communities. We must protect the freedom of artistic expression while ensuring that evidence used in criminal trials is relevant, reliable, and does not perpetuate bias.”

The trial itself faced several disruptions. It was recently postponed until 2024 after Thug’s co-defendant, Shannon Stillwell, was stabbed in jail. The suspension was announced by Judge Glanville, who mentioned a “medical issue” among the participants. The jury is expected to return on Jan. 2 for further proceedings.

Prior to that, four jurors were seen and revealed via a livestream. Although it didn’t cause any setbacks, court reporter Meghann Cuniff suggested the panelists could be replaced with alternates.