Sexyy Red Co-Signs Chrisean Rock's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" Freestyle / 12.22.2023

Last night (Dec. 21), Chrisean Rock shared a freestyle on Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad).” Over the Tay Keith production, the internet personality sent shots at her ex-boyfriend and child’s father, Blueface.

“I’ll show you how you turn yo’ baby daddy to a side b**ch/ You cover up and block his number, then you pop s**t/ F**k child support, ain’t going to court” she rapped in the snippet. “My baby daddy sick I’m throwin’ a**, I know his chest hurt/ Like bow, bow, bow, lil’ boo, I thought we was locked in/ Like bow, bow, bow, until he seen my p**sy poppin’.”

Red also co-signed Rock’s verse in the comment section. She wrote, “Okayyyyy” with two fire emojis. Check out the video below.

Rock’s rendition of the song arrived hours after she got into a dispute with Blueface. On Thursday morning, she accused the “Thotiana” artist of punching her in the stomach while she was holding her son.

The reality star alleged, “I ain’t get out the car yet ‘cause I’m sitting here like, ‘What you on ‘cuz?’ He must be drunk, so he feeling himself, but the n**ga [is] literally socking me. I’m trying to get out [of] the car with his son. He’s punching me while I got [my] son in my hand.”

Rock previously dissed Blueface on Lil Mabu’s “MR. TAKE YA B**CH.” The accompanying visuals amassed a whopping 33 million views on YouTube since they came out in October. She performed the track at Red’s Baltimore concert that same month.

Red put out Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) on Dec. 1. It featured Summer Walker, 42 Dugg, G Herbo and Chief Keef. In addition to the standout cut “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” fan favorites like “Free My N**ga,” “Shake Yo Dreads” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Saved” also appeared on the project.