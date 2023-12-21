News Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Chrisean Rock Accuses Blueface Of Punching Her In The Stomach / 12.21.2023

Today (Dec. 21), Blueface and Chrisean Rock landed in hot water after getting into a dispute at the former’s residence. The reality star alleged that the “Thotiana” artist punched her in the stomach while she was holding her son.

“I pulled up on Blueface because he wanna act like he wanna see his son. This n**ga is socking me in my stomach, in my face. Telling me, ‘Get out [of] the car,’” Rock claimed on Instagram Live. “I ain’t get out the car yet ‘cause I’m sitting here like, ‘What you on ‘cuz?’ He must be drunk, so he feeling himself, but the n**ga [is] literally socking me. I’m trying to get out [of] the car with his son. He’s punching me while I got [my] son in my hand.”

In a separate video, the Los Angeles native recorded his point of view while accusing Rock of child neglect. She reportedly drove to Blueface’s home with their kid lying in the passenger side with no car seat in the vehicle.

He claimed, “This how she got the baby… She in the front seat, [and] she got the baby in the [passenger] seat with no car seat. This [is] not even my child. This child looks zero like me. This b**ch is outside of my house for no reason. Shake, leave. Exit left, exit right. Pick one.”

Rock welcomed her firstborn in September. Since then, she and Blueface have gotten into several disputes since they separated that same month. On Dec. 4, he accused the internet personality of leaving the child with a friend to meet another man.

On Monday (Dec. 18), Blueface was revealed to be under investigation by Salt Lake City police following a physical altercation at a club. He reportedly pushed his fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis, toward a woman who threw ice at her, causing them to get into a brawl.