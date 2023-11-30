News Scott Taetsch / Stringer via Getty Images Sexyy Red Reveals 'Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)' Tracklist Featuring Summer Walker, Chief Keef, And More / 11.30.2023

Today (Nov. 30), Sexyy Red revealed the tracklist for her forthcoming Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe). Slated to drop on Friday (Dec. 1), the updated version will feature 11 new tracks.

Guest appearances include Chief Keef, Summer Walker, Sukihana, 42 Dugg, and G Herbo. Previously released singles like “Hood Rats” and “Shake Yo Dreads” will also appear on the project. Notably missing is the Lil Durk-assisted “Hellcats SRTs 2.”

Earlier this month, Red liberated her latest song, “Free My N**ga.” The accompanying visuals racked up over 278,000 views on YouTube since it came out on Monday (Nov. 27). However, the record itself hasn’t gone completely without backlash, with social media users calling the rapper out for “making light of prison.”

Check out the tracklist below.

Tomorrow 12/1 at Midnight 💋💋💋 Deluxe Shawty!! pic.twitter.com/4ggLECo2IL — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 30, 2023

The original Hood Hottest Princess came out in June with 11 songs featured on it. It boasted fan favorites such as “SkeeYee,” “Looking For the H**s (Ain’t My Fault),” “Female Gucci Mane,” and “Pound Town 2” with Nicki Minaj. Other artists on the project included Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Sukihana.

Red embarked on a tour in promotion of the project in October. The trek contained over 20 stops, including in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. Meanwhile, the finale took place in San Francisco at The Fillmore on Wednesday (Nov. 29) night.

During a September interview with The Cut, Red spoke on life after fame since “Pound Town” went viral. She explained, “It’s cool. I get money from it, but at the same time, I’m a chill person. So when people be coming up to me screaming and just trying to twerk on me, I don’t like all that kind of stuff. I just be trying to chill. I don’t be with all that, especially if I don’t know you because I be paranoid. So I don’t know if you an opp or what.”

She continued, “B**ches be hating. You never know if it was a b**ch talking s**t about you. I have b**ches try to be cool with me, and then my peoples would be like, ‘Don’t talk to her. She was just talking bad about you.’ And I won’t know because I don’t be on all that internet s**t like that. So I’d be like, ‘Damn, this the same b**ch all in my face trying to take pictures and s**t.’”