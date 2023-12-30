News Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images DJ Akademiks Claims His Ex-Girlfriend Stole $500,000 Cash From Him / 12.30.2023

Last night (Dec. 29), DJ Akademiks’ name started circulating after clips of him explaining that his ex-partner stole $500,000 cash from his home before their break up. On his “Off The Record” podcast, he detailed times when she searched his emails to find “leverage” against him within the relationship.

During the shocking announcement, he said, “This is where you all would call me a simp, and I am going to take it. There was a time — I don’t anymore — but there was a time when I had a million dollars cash in my crib. Do you know this b**ch stole half a million dollars from me, cash?” He further solidified the statement, saying, “Bro, I had money in different safes just sitting there. I gamble, so when I gamble, I pick the money up in cash. I am not counting it every day.”

Akademiks allegedly found out after testing out a new money counter. He said, “One day, I said, let me try out my new money counter. You know I like counting my money and wrapping the bands around them s**ts. If you do not like that, I am sorry. When I was counting, I thought I should have at least $950,000, $900,000, but I only had $400,000.”

The provocative show host and streamer has recently faced backlash for his spat with famous women emcees like GloRilla, Yung Miami and more. Elsewhere, during an interview with Lil Yachty, the “Broccoli” rapper stated how he felt that although Akademiks talks tough, he could not beat up his new foe Saucy Santana.

Yachty told him, “I think he would, like, beat you… He’s not a little guy,” Akademiks questioned if he should fight Santana, to which the artist replied, “Why not? He’s still a man.” Akademiks responded by dismissing the possibility of an altercation with Santana. He stated, “No, me and him not getting into any type of squabbling… Come on, bro, it’s Saucy Santana. If there was any fear of me and that motherf**ker, I’d put him down like a sick dog. We’ll just leave it at that”

Watch the full interview below.