Lil Yachty Bets On Saucy Santana In Hypothetical DJ Akademiks Fight: "He's Not A Little Guy" / 11.16.2023

In October, DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana found themselves at odds. Their feud stemmed from the streamer’s longstanding issues with City Girls’ Yung Miami, especially after criticizing the duo’s relevance in hip hop.

The conflict escalated earlier this month when Santana engaged in a heated exchange with Akademiks. Their beef eventually led to personal attacks and suggestions of a face-to-face confrontation.

During Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast on Wednesday (Nov. 15), the YouTuber revisited the situation. In particular, the Atlanta rapper shared doubt about Akademiks’ ability to physically confront Santana.

Yachty shared, “I really think he would really, like, beat you… He’s not a little guy.” Akademiks questioned if he should fight Santana, to which the artist replied, “Why not? He’s still a man.”

Akademiks responded by dismissing the possibility of an altercation with Santana. He stated, “No, me and him not getting into any type of squabbling… Come on, bro, it’s Saucy Santana. If there was any fear of me and that motherf**ker, I’d put him down like a sick dog. We’ll just leave it at that.”

Elsewhere in the conversations, Akademiks compared himself to a prizefighter and felt that people viewed Santana as having broken him. “I felt like I was in a catch-22. It was like you handle yourself impeccably when you’re talking about anyone who comes against you, but this is someone who… He is in a protected class,” the streamer noted. “Whether people want to admit it or not, being a homosexual man in America — just being homosexual, period — you can’t speak on the LGBTQ community like how they could speak about you.”

Since their feud began, several others chimed in on the situation. Notably Wack 100 and Queen Latifah, who shared an Instagram post on her Story about the initial incident.