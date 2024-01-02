News Jason Koerner / Stringer via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Trolls Funny Marco With "Best Lamb Chops" After Lamborghini Truck Gift Request / 01.02.2024

On the heels of their recent sit-down, Nicki Minaj engaged in a bit of playful banter with Funny Marco today (Jan. 2).

During their holiday season interview, Marco cheekily requested a Christmas gift from the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper. Minaj answered, “I sure can. What would you like?” Afterward, the comedian responded, “To be honest, a Lamb’.”

“From what restaurant?” she asked before Marco clarified, “Lamborghini truck. Red. 2X7. Nicki, I’m right here.” On New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), Minaj hinted at a grand gift for the internet personality via her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of a red Lamborghini truck with the caption, “Look outside your window right now. Surprise, [boy]!”

Seemingly thrilled, Marco reshared the Story while acknowledging it as the “biggest gift” and expressing his gratitude towards the rap superstar. However, the excitement was short-lived. Minaj revealed in a follow-up post that there was a misunderstanding with her team. She wrote, “I told them to post a pic of the best lamb chops I got for [Funny Marco], but they had thought that I had said red Lamb’ truck.”

Earlier this week, Minaj went viral for sharing her New Year’s resolution. During CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” show, she said her goal was to “keep [her] foot on these b**ches’ necks.” Co-hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper shared hilarious responses, with the latter stating, “Well, wow, who is she referring to?”

The musician’s Pink Friday 2 came out in December 2023 with features from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole and Drake, among others. She’ll be hitting the road in March to promote the project. Major stops include New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto and Chicago.

“Of course, New York is always live,” she told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” when talking about what shows she looks forward to. “You know who else is often very lively? Anywhere in the DMV area and Detroit. Paris and London, too. My fans are so energetic everywhere I go, honestly. We always just turn the f**k up, Stephen.”