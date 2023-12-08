Nicki Minaj

Cover art for Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ album

Nicki Minaj Taps Drake, Lil Wayne And J. Cole For 'Pink Friday 2' Release

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.08.2023

Today (Dec. 8), Nicki Minaj shared the sequel to her debut album, Pink Friday, 13 years after its release. 

Pink Friday 2 contains a number of previously heard singles, including “Big Difference,” “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Super Freaky Girl” and “Last Time I Saw You.” The LP also features collaborations with artists such as Future in “Nicki Hendrix,” J. Cole in “Let Me Calm Down” and Lil Uzi Vert in “Everybody.”

Additional guest appearances include Drake, Skillibeng, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Lourdiz and Skeng. Meanwhile, production for the 22-track body of work was handled by the likes of ATL Jacob, BNYX, Boi-1da, Murda Beatz and more.

Stream the project below.

 

Per usual, the Barbz shared their excitement over the release on Twitter. One person wrote, “After listening to Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 album, my honest opinion is that… unfortunately, that Queen crown will remain on her head UNSHAKEN for the next 10 years, if not forever.”

Another wrote, “Nicki Minaj [is] really one of the greatest rappers ever and the undisputed GOAT female [emcee]. Not a single person comes close. And the fact this was already true 10 years ago and is still true now is insane.” 

Asian Doll exclaimed, “NICKI ATE PINK FRIDAY [2]! [WHAT THE F**K]!” Check out more reactions below.

Prior to the project’s debut, Minaj sat down with Vogue to discuss the concept behind the album art. “I just loved that it didn’t have to show any skin. I just loved that sometimes women are the most confident when they’re completely covered up,” she explained. “I saw my fans debating about, ‘Is she going there or is she coming from there?’ I loved the discussion. I just want people to decide for themselves what it makes them feel first.”

Pink Friday 2 is Minaj’s first full-length release since 2018’s Queen, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured hits like “Good Form,” “Chun-Li” and “Bed” with Ariana Grande.

New Music
Nicki Minaj

