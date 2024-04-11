News Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images, Denise Truscello / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, And Playboi Carti Announced As Rolling Loud Europe Headliners / 04.11.2024

Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti are headlining Rolling Loud Europe this year. The festival will take place from July 5 to 7 in Ebreichsdorf, Austria.

The inaugural event — underneath a separate banner from Rolling Loud’s previous stops in Germany, Portugal, and Rotterdam — is expected to boast a global array of artists, including Ice Spice, Gunna, Offset, Don Toliver, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tjay, Sexyy Red, and Chief Keef from the United States. Meanwhile, K-Trap and Unknown T are among the international acts from the United Kingdom.

Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif expressed their excitement about the festival’s European return. “We’ve been blown away by the passion of the fans at our European shows, and we know our first show in Austria is going to keep the energy going,” they said.

In recent years, Rolling Loud’s expansion has seen fêtes across Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and Thailand. Back home, the company will be making its highly anticipated return to Miami in December.

Rolling Loud Europe will notably take place during the U.K. and European leg of Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” She’ll also perform in Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, and Italy, as well as at the Wireless Festival, Openair Frauenfeld, and Les Ardentes this summer.

On the other hand, Scott wrapped up his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” earlier this year. He made stops in Charlotte, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, and Orlando, among other cities. Veeze, Skilla Baby, and Babyface Ray joined him for select dates.

Carti was scheduled to hit the road for his “Antagonist Tour,” but unfortunately, it was indefinitely postponed. The lineup was intended to feature appearances from Opium Records artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. The “@ MEH” hitmaker is also expected to drop his next album before the end of 2024.