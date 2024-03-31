News Screenshot of Travis Scott’s “FE!N” video Travis Scott And Playboi Carti Drop Minimalist Video For "FE!N" / 03.31.2024

On Saturday (March 30), Travis Scott and Playboi Carti debuted the music video for their smash hit “FE!N.” With over 2.5 million YouTube views in just under 24 hours at the time of reporting, its release coincided with the pair’s “Saturday Night Live” performance.

Directed by Gabriel Moses, the 3 ½-minute cut largely took place on a black backdrop with the camera angle revolving around a singular point. In addition to Scott and Carti, pole dancers, monks and a choir also made cameos.

“I been flyin’ out of town for some peace of mind/ It’s like always they just want a piece of mine/ I been focused on the future, never on right now,” Scott rapped on the track. “What I’m sippin’ not kombucha, either pink or brown/ I’m the one that introduced you to the you right now.”

Peep the clip below.

“FE!N” is the latest visual effort from Scott’s UTOPIA. Songs like “I KNOW ?,” “TOPIA TWINS,” “HYAENA,” “MODERN JAM” and “SIRENS” previously got accompanying videos.

It’s worth mentioning that Scott performed “FE!N” ten times in a row at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2023. The record was undoubtedly a fan favorite during the Houston rapper’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR,” which wrapped up its second leg in February.

When asked about the tour highlight during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Scott explained, “Man, I have the best fans in the world, and I go off the energy they give me. And they were wild that night. And so I just got even wilder.”

Earlier this week, Scott filed a motion to be removed from the lawsuits tied to 2021’s Astroworld Festival tragedy. His attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, argued that it’s not the job of performers to ensure the safety of concertgoers but rather the venue and festival organizers.

“Music festivals must balance exhilaration with safety and security, but that balance is not the job of performing artists,” Petrocelli told Billboard on Thursday (March 28).