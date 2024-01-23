News Rich Fury / Stringer via Getty Images Offset Is Hitting The Road His First-Ever Solo Headlining Run "SET IT OFF TOUR" / 01.23.2024

Today (Jan. 23), Offset announced his inaugural solo headlining trek, “SET IT OFF TOUR.” It’s scheduled to begin in March, with pre-sale tickets available on Wednesday (Jan. 24) at 10 a.m. local time.

General public ticket sales will open up on Friday (Jan. 26) through Live Nation’s website. The “SET IT OFF TOUR” will commence in Philadelphia. It’ll also include stops in major cities like New York City, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston before concluding in Offset’s hometown of Atlanta. The lineup for possible opening acts has yet to be revealed.

In a press statement, Offset expressed his enthusiasm about the show run. He explained, “SET IT OFF is more than a phrase. It’s a vibe we’re creating together. This tour is not just a series of concerts. It’s a journey into my mind. I’m ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and, most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music.”

Accompanying the announcement, the “SKYAMI” rapper tapped Queen Latifah for the promo clip. Watch the video below.

Offset’s sophomore solo album, also titled SET IT OFF, debuted in October 2023. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 5, earning 70,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Additionally, the body of work boasted collaborations with artists such as Travis Scott, Cardi B, Don Toliver, Mango Foo, Future, Latto, and Chlöe.

Cardi praised the project via Twitter. She wrote, “So proud of my baby!! Going against all odds… Leaving his label, starting fresh, staying focused, determined, and not letting nothing break him… He did that!”

Offset confirmed that he’s already working on his next LP. In November 2023, he told TMZ he’d drop another full-length release sometime in February. He told the outlet, “[That’s an] exclusive, I only told y’all that.”