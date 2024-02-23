News Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images Fan Begs Playboi Carti To "Please Drop 'MUSIC'" During Milan Concert / 02.23.2024

On Thursday (Feb. 22) night, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign hosted a listening event in Milan, Italy, for VULTURES 1. During the show, the pair brought out Quavo, Freddie Gibbs and Playboi Carti, who received an interesting request from a fan.

In a viral video shared on social media, the fan could be seen standing face-to-face with the “Magnolia” artist. “Please drop MUSIC,” the concert attendee pleaded. “Please! Please!”

MUSIC is one of the speculative titles of Carti’s forthcoming album, which is expected to come out this year. Songs like “H00DBYAIR,” “EVILJ0RDAN” and “BACKR00MS” with Travis Scott are rumored to appear on the LP. The last-mentioned song included a shoutout to Ice Spice, who shared the lyrics on her Instagram Story.

Carti’s last full-length project, Whole Lotta Red, dropped in December 2020. It boasted guest appearances from West, Kid Cudi and Future. Standout cuts included “ILoveUIHateU,” “Teen X” and “Stop Breathing.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 100,000 album-equivalent units.

Since then, the Georgia rapper teamed up with Trippie Redd for “Miss The Rage” in 2021. That same year saw him collaborating with ABRA for “Unlock It.” Most recently, Carti was featured on West’s “CARNIVAL” alongside Rich The Kid earlier this month.

On the cut, he spat, “Fifty mill’ stuffed in the bag, tell the whole gang eat/ It’s Ye and Barti, tell me who f**kin’ with we?/ I’m hot like Tha Carter, I’m feelin’ that h** in my sleep/ Dollar signs all in my dreams, I don’t never see Z’s, woah.” It’s also worth mentioning that the song landed at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart.

While Carti’s “Antagonist Tour” was initially scheduled to begin on Jan. 14, it got pushed back indefinitely. However, with the release of new tracks, fans are hoping he will announce new dates in support of MUSIC.