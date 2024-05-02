News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Rubi Rose Appears To Confirm Relationship Druski With "Two-Week Anniversary" Post / 05.02.2024

Rubi Rose purportedly confirmed her relationship with Druski. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (May 1) night, the Kentucky artist posted a video of roses in the backseat of a vehicle, which featured the comedian’s Coulda Been Records logo on the headrest.

She captioned the clip, “Our two-week anniversary. My baby.” Evidently, social media users are still convinced the pair aren’t actually dating. In the comments section of The Shade Room’s repost, one reply with over 2,400 likes read, “Heart this if you think they [are] trolling.”

One person said, “‘Our two-week anniversary’ gave it away. This is NOT a serious relationship.” On the other hand, a separate account congratulated the duo: “I moved in with my husband after two weeks, and we celebrate 15 years this October. Celebrate every milestone even if other people don’t get it.”

Rose and Druski initially sparked dating rumors in April. The pair shared flicks together on social media, with the Maryland native writing “DRUBI” on his Instagram account. The “Big Mouth” rapper commented, “You love me, huh, baby?”

As Rap-Up previously reported, Rubi further fueled speculation about her romance with Druski by uploading a video of herself holding hands with the comedian while he was driving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRUSKI (@druski)

Last week, Druski debuted the sixth episode of “Coulda Been House,” his reality show in which contestants compete for $50,000 and a chance at signing with Coulda Been Records. Chris Brown made a cameo in the latest installment of the series, with Snoop Dogg slated to feature in the next.

Druski and the West Coast emcee came together for “Standin On Bihness” in February. The accompanying music video, directed by Rich Porter, amassed over 1 million YouTube views. The song also landed the comic in hot water with T.I.’s son, King Harris, who claimed he coined the phrase.