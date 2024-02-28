King Harris and Druski

King Harris Calls Out Druski Over "The Breakfast Club" Comments: "I Just Seen Him"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.28.2024

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), T.I.’s son King Harris responded to the comments Druski made in a recent “The Breakfast Club” sit-down.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, King explained, “Druski, you and your cholesterol need to calm the f**k down, n**ga. You and them wide-body Hellcat hips need to calm the f**k down. I can’t believe this n**ga just tried to call me p**sy in the interview. I just seen him a couple [of] weeks ago.”

He continued, “We seen you run from a n**ga. We seen you run from Birdman. I ain’t never ran from nobody. It look like you got a p**sy and you walk with a strap.” King appeared to be referring to a 2023 incident where a member of the Cash Money Records founder’s entourage snatched Druski’s chain. In footage from that night, the comic could be seen running away after the altercation.

 

A post shared by King Harris (@the_next_king10)

During “The Breakfast Club,” Druski opened up about his alleged feud with the 19-year-old. “That n**ga p**sy, man. King Harris? What we talkin’ ‘bout, man? Come on, man! Come on, bruh… You talking King, T.I.P.’s son?” he asked. “He did pull up on me at the video shoot. He had too much security out there, though. He did pull up on me… That n**ga tried to do a stare-off.”

However, toward the end, the Maryland native claimed that he was only joking. “I f**k with King Harris, though. He’s cool. He’s cool… We from the same way, n**ga. I f**k with King, I f**k with King,” Druski told the morning show.

Their beef seemingly originated from the comedian teasing the Snoop Dogg-assisted “Standin On Bihness,” which came out on Friday (Feb. 23). King claimed that he coined the term and Druski was running off with it.

