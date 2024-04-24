News Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Druski And Rubi Rose Further Fuel Dating Rumors After Vacation Photos Together / 04.24.2024

In a year already full of surprises, Rubi Rose and Druski possibly being an item was definitely not in many people’s expectations. Today (April 24), the Kentucky rapper shared a video of herself holding hands with the comedian while he was driving.

Underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, social media users shared their reactions. “They [are] actually really cute. She look like a wife. Before y’all get at me, she looks comfortable and safe,” read one of the most-liked replies. Another person stated, “I’ma be mad if they playin’ ‘cause I’m actually here for this!”

Rose’s Instagram Story came on the heels of a separate post of the pair together uploaded on Sunday (April 21). In the image, Druski’s hand was in the “Big Mouth” artist’s hair while her her arm encircled his upper leg.

Druski captioned the photos, “DRUBI.” Meanwhile, Rose commented, “You love me, huh, baby?” She also shared pictures on her own Instagram page from the same location, posing in a blue and yellow bikini. “Ever made love on an island?” she wrote.

It’s worth mentioning that the two worked together in the past. In 2022, Rose starred in Druski’s skit about how “dudes be hating on [their] girlfriends when they boss up.” In the nearly two-minute video, they played pretend partners.

Rose’s dating history is well-documented. At one point, she and French Montana reportedly had a fling. “We went out for a little bit. Shout out to Rubi. She’s dope,” the second-mentioned musician told DJ Vlad earlier this month. “She be cashing in. She’s the leader of the new wave of females that’s mixing the whole OnlyFans [thing] with music. She knows her worth.”

On the music side, Rose released singles like “Cherry” and “Hood B**ch Aesthetic” in 2023. Her last full-length project was 2020’s For The Streets, which contained guest appearances from Future and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Druski is currently promoting his series “Coulda Been House,” in which contestants compete for $50,000 and a chance at signing with Coulda Been Records.