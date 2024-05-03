News Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna Announces 'One Of Wun' Release Date And Shares "Whatsapp (Wassam)" / 05.03.2024

At midnight (May 3), Gunna shared that his fifth studio album, One of Wun, will be hitting streaming platforms next Friday (May 10).

The cover, designed by Calvin Clausell Jr. and featuring Gunna in a sheer, white and blue floral scarf, was revealed last month. It was created in collaboration with Spike Jordan of The Genius Club and art director Tal Midyan.

Alongside the album release date announcement, Gunna debuted a new track titled “Whatsapp (Wassam).” It marked his third single from the forthcoming project, following February’s “Bittersweet” and March’s “Prada Dem” featuring Offset.

Check out the latest offering below.

“I’m ridin’ the Cullinan, I used to want a Cutlass/ I came a long way, that’s a big fact/ Big Gunna Wunna, yeah, big fact/ Got your b**ch checkin’ in like a dispatch/ It ain’t money, I don’t wanna chit-chat,” the Georgia rapper spat in the opening verse for “Whatsapp (Wassam).” He continued, “I don’t care if it gotta be a couple of years, still, I’m gon’ get my lick back/ You know how I came up, you know who I roll with, my n**ga, don’t never forget that.”

In addition to the new music, Gunna is scheduled to begin his 16-city “The Bittersweet Tour” on Saturday (May 4) in Ohio. He’ll make a stop in Minneapolis on the album’s release date, with Detroit and Chicago lined up earlier in the week. The trek is currently slated to conclude at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on June 11. Fans can also catch Flo Milli perform live as a supporting act.

One of Wun will follow Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse, which came out in June 2023 after his release from a seven-month incarceration related to the YSL indictment. The prior LP accumulated over 1 billion Spotify streams, propelled by the RIAA-certified Platinum single “fukumean.”