Music Videos Screenshot of Gunna’s “Prada Dem” video Gunna Taps Offset For "Prada Dem" Video: "I'm Not A Rat, Still Gettin' Cheddar" / 03.15.2024

Gunna is back with his latest release. Today (March 15), the rapper debuted “Prada Dem” with Offset. It marked the pair’s fourth official collaboration to date.

In the opening verse, Gunna shut down his snitching allegations again: “You ain’t seein’ Wunna ’cause the pen better/ I’m smokin’ on the ‘Scott, Coretta/ Pop a Percocet, help you feel better/ I set the trend, I’m a trendsetter/ I’m not a rat, still gettin’ cheddar.”

In 2022, the “fukumean” hitmaker took an Alford plea in Young Thug’s ongoing RICO trial, which led to his subsequent release. Despite the YSL Records founder’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., saying he “hasn’t done anything” to hurt the case, artists like Boosie Badazz still labeled Gunna a “rat.”

Peep the visuals below.

Gunna previously addressed his critics on 2023’s a Gift & a Curse. Songs like “bread & butter” and “rodeo dr” saw him tackle the controversy head-on.

In the latter half of “Prada Dem,” Offset rapped, “Run a n**ga pockets, I ain’t friends with him/ Ten years in and I’m still winnin’/ Pillow talk to b**ches ’cause you been tender.”

The pair previously collaborated on “Wild Wild West” from FATHER OF 4, “Beat the Case” from Drip Season 2, and “Pink Toes” from Quality Control’s Control The Streets, Vol. 2. “Prada Dem” serves as a follow-up to “Bittersweet,” which came out in February. Both songs are expected to appear on Gunna’s forthcoming project.

The College Park, Georgia, native is slated to hit the road for his “Bittersweet Tour” in May. He’ll be making stops in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and Nashville, among others. Flo Milli was also announced as an opening act.

On the other hand, Offset is on the “SET IT OFF TOUR” to promote his sophomore solo album. The trek will include shows in Detroit, Toronto and Dallas and conclude on April 10 in Atlanta.