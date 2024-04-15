News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna Announces His Fifth Studio Album 'ONE OF WUN' Alongside Artwork Reveal / 04.15.2024

Gunna may be putting out his next album sooner than fans might’ve expected. Today (April 15), he announced ONE OF WUN alongside the official cover. The title is a play on the rapper’s nickname, Wunna.

According to the press release, the artwork for ONE OF WUN was created by Calvin Clausell Jr. and creative directed by Spike Jordan. The LP will also house “Bittersweet” and the Offset-assisted “Prada Dem.” Notably, they served as Gunna’s first singles since 2023’s a Gift & a Curse.

Underneath the “back to the moon” hitmaker’s announcement post, several fans shared their excitement. “Wunna ’bout to save summer again,” read one reply. A separate user commented, “I speak for all of us when I say WE will be there.” Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❕WUNNA❕🥷🏻✝️ (@gunna)

Although Gunna didn’t confirm a release date, it’s possible that ONE OF WUN will hit streaming platforms ahead of his “Bittersweet Tour,” which kicks off on May 4. Joined by supporting act Flo Milli, the artists will make stops in Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, and more on the 16-city trek. The show run is expected to conclude on June 11 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

In February, Gunna described his upcoming project as “more mature.” Speaking to GQ, he said, “It’s not expected, and it’s needed. It’s like something that the world don’t know they need yet.”

The rapper’s first body of work since being released from jail, a Gift & a Curse, proved to be a commercial success. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, the standout cut “fukumean” surpassed 24 million YouTube views and was RIAA-certified Platinum. Other fan favorites from the album included “bread & butter,” “p angels,” and “alright.”

Outside of his solo work, Gunna teamed up with Victor Thompson in October 2023 for “THIS YEAR (Blessings) [Remix],” which marked his first foray into Afrobeats. Months later, he appeared on Sarz’s “Happiness” alongside Asake.