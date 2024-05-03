News Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images Mariah The Scientist Arrested For Simple Battery Over Atlanta Nightclub Brawl / 05.03.2024

Mariah The Scientist was arrested Wednesday (May 1) in Atlanta following an incident at a nightclub in March. She was charged with battery and simple battery, then later released on a $5,000 bond.

According to a police report obtained by Rolling Stone on Thursday (May 2), Mariah was accused of initiating an unprovoked attack on another woman at Cavo Kitchen & Cocktails. The documents stated that the “Spread Thin” artist “grabbed [the woman] by her wig and pulled the wig off her head,” and then dragged her across the table and floor. The victim, who did not recognize the 26-year-old initially, suffered minor injuries to her legs and feet.

The woman told police that she had no prior dealings with Mariah and didn’t understand why she was targeted. At the time of reporting, the songstress has not yet spoken out about the incident. She did, however, perform at Pace University in New York last night. Check out how fans reacted to the musician’s arrest below.

Mariah the scientist got arrested why somebody said she just wanna see Thug 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😂😂😂😂😂 — Rae (@raejeanhightow8) May 2, 2024

free mariah the scientist but i’m so glad she decided to get arrested after i went to her concert — chris julio hill (@2LboolJ) May 3, 2024

me calling atlanta PD to free mariah the scientist pic.twitter.com/nyhSpzlbsT — Amani (@amanialexandor) May 2, 2024

so that was mariah the scientist getting active pic.twitter.com/LzAcVX9l93 — mere 💋 (@usedtolovemere) May 2, 2024

Mariah the scientist arrested? Hold on bae I’m On my way! To bail you out — 🤑 (@richyungjayy) May 3, 2024

As Rap-Up reported, a clip of Mariah getting into the physical altercation surfaced online on March 28. In it, the other woman, allegedly named Cleo, could be seen on the ground while others attempted to diffuse the situation.

Staten Island rapper Cleotrapa was falsely identified as the victim due to her bearing the same first name. “I will never be on camera fighting anyone! Just register that. I’ve worked with so many brands, like stop playing with my name [for real],” she responded on Twitter.

Mariah’s “To Be Eaten Alive Tour” will make stops at the Tabernacle today (May 3) and tomorrow (May 4) night. Subsequent show dates include Houston, Detroit, St. Louis, Denver, and Dallas. The highly anticipated finale is scheduled for June 9 at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, Virginia.