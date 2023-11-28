News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Mariah The Scientist Announces "To Be Eaten Alive Tour" Dates / 11.28.2023

Mariah the Scientist is set to take her music on the road next year. She’ll embark on a 45-stop tour in promotion of her latest album, To Be Eaten Alive, on Feb. 1, 2024.

During a conversation with Rolling Stone, she expressed her excitement. “I miss hearing my fans scream my lyrics at the top of their lungs,” Mariah shared. “I miss seeing all their faces. To my fans, I miss us. I’m so ready to eat you alive.”

The trek is slated to kick off in Honolulu before moving to Europe, including shows in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Stockholm. She’ll also throw a special Valentine’s Day performance in Paris. Mariah will return to the U.S. on Mar. 6, 2024, beginning in Seattle and continuing along the West Coast with concerts in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

Her tour also includes stops in major cities like Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Nashville. Notably, it will conclude with a final show in her hometown, Atlanta, on May 3, 2024. General tickets will be available starting on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

SURPRISE !!! LABS The time is here “TO BE EATEN ALIVE TOUR” 2024 tickets will be going on presale Wenesday and general tickets 🎫 on Friday!!!! pic.twitter.com/EmSpgg6wWA — Mariah The Scientist 🌐 (@RyRyworlddaily) November 28, 2023

In an October interview with Complex, Mariah opened up about the backlash and criticism she received from previous performances. “When it comes to the internet, it’s a big difference between criticism and getting bullied. I just deleted Twitter a couple of months ago because it can be too much,” she said.

The songstress added, “It can be overly negative. So I just remove myself because it’s a difference between saying something like, ‘Maybe she should go get some vocal lessons. It could probably improve her stage performance,’ versus saying, ‘Oh my f**king God. I hate the way she speaks. I hate her voice. If I have to hear it again, I’m going to f**king kill myself.’ I feel like it’s hard to really separate that on the internet.”

Her recent studio album featured collaborations with artists such as Vory on “40 Days n 40 Nights,” 21 Savage on “77 Degrees,” and Young Thug on “Ride.” Mariah recently showed love to the YSL co-founder on her Instagram Story on Monday (Nov. 27).