Young Thug Says Mariah The Scientist Is “All I Want” After Photos Of Ex-Girlfriend Were Spotted In His Jail

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.30.2024

On Monday (Jan. 29), bodycam footage from June 2022 showed pictures of Young Thug’s ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae and current girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, in his jail cell. Subsequently, the video led fans to speculate about the “Digits” hitmaker’s relationships.

Thug, who began dating Mariah after ending his engagement with Karlae in December 2020, addressed the rumors by posting a photo of the singer on Twitter last night. He captioned it, “All I want. All I see.” It seemingly served as a response to comments that the artist was secretly seeing both women.

The recent leak followed another viral clip showing a personal phone call between Thug and Mariah around Christmas. During the excerpt, the To Be Eaten Alive songstress showed appreciation to the YSL Records founder for buying her chains. “I love you. I miss you and I love you. Thanks for my gifts,” she stated. “I like it a lot. I’m very appreciative. Thanks, babe.”

Drake and Meek Mill were among the many people who criticized the leak. The former condemned the jail’s inability to protect his frequent collaborator’s privacy while suggesting its existence benefited someone at Thug’s expense.

On Instagram, he wrote, “[How are] you gonna drag this talented man and then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefitted from this video even existing and that’s shameful. [The] whole case is a wash. Just [free] the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta.”

Another comment from the Toronto native read, “S**t is disgraceful… Is this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo, Ural Glanville?” The trial for Thug’s RICO case resumed on Monday. However, it’s uncertain whether the judge issued a statement regarding footage being released to the public.

Meanwhile, YSL co-founder Trontavious Stephens was temporarily excused. He spent several days on the stand providing testimony earlier this month.

