News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Imag Kendrick Lamar Unloads "Not Like Us" Targeted At Drake And OVO / 05.05.2024

Late Saturday (May 4) night, Kendrick Lamar unleashed a new club-ready banger titled “Not Like Us.” The DJ Mustard-produced smash features endless jabs at his former collaborator turned rap foe, Drake. The cover art features an aerial view of the For All The Dogs star’s home in Toronto.

He started the upbeat record by saying, “What’s up with these jabroni-a** n**gas tryna see Compton?/ The industry can hate me, f**k ’em all, and they mama/ How many opps you really got? I mean, it’s too many options/ I’m finna pass on this body, I’m John Stockton.”

Then, he doubled down on his previous claims from “6:16 in LA,” “euphoria” and “meet the grahams,” about Drake’s alleged affinity for underaged women. On the track, he rapped, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him.”

Not Like Ushttps://t.co/QT59YqdUQ6 — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 4, 2024

He went on to throw shots at the rest of OVO, including PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chubbs and Baka Not Nice, spitting, “They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/ And PARTY at the party, playin’ with his nose now/ And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/ Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles.”

Lamar had rap fans in a frenzy after alluding to the longstanding rumor that Drake slept with a woman Lil Wayne was involved with while he was in jail. In the third verse, he shared, “Might write this for the docket, tell the pop star, ‘Quit hidin”/ F**k a caption, want action, no accident, and I’m hands-on/ He f**k around, get polished/ F**ked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’/ Then get his face tatted like a b**ch apologizin’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Ekpo (@grandmastervic)

The catchy chorus will have clubs nationwide, especially in California, rocking for the whole summer. In comparison, most of his other targeted tracks have been leaning more toward the boom-bap style. “Not Like Us” is a certified banger, and fans have already started sharing videos of themselves reacting to the exciting track.