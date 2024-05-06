News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images, and Cassidy Sparrow / Contributor via Getty Images Chief Keef's 'Almighty So 2' To Feature Quavo, Sexyy Red, Tierra Whack, And More / 05.06.2024

A year and some change after initially announcing the project, Chief Keef’s Almighty So 2 finally has a release date. The 17-song body of work is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on May 10, and it has some surprising features lined up.

Quavo, Sexyy Red, Lil Gnar, G Herbo, and Tierra Whack are among the notable names on the tracklist. Additionally, previously released songs like “Tony Montana Flow” and “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” are also expected to be housed on the album.

“Tierra Whack and Chief Keef have a song together? This is nuts,” wrote one Twitter user. Another person echoed the sentiment: “I’m curious to see what kind of common ground Chief Keef and Tierra Whack find on a track.”

Tierra Whack & Chief Keef have a song together, this is nuts — Nate Dawg, B.B.A. ⚡️ (@KNathanielHall) May 6, 2024

Gunna album Friday

Chief Keef album Friday

🔥 — BILLY (@BILLYhavs) May 6, 2024

I’m curious to see what kind of common ground Chief Keef and Tierra Whack find on a track. — iamHBY (@iamHBY) May 6, 2024

Gunna and Chief Keef this Friday pic.twitter.com/LU7P4zM4sI — Trey (@treytheactivist) May 6, 2024

The forthcoming LP will serve as a follow-up to 2013’s Almighty So, which contained fan favorites such as “In Love With the Gwop” and the Tadoe-assisted “Me.”

Almighty So 2 track “Grape Trees” will mark Chief Keef and Red’s fourth collaboration to date. They previously teamed up for “DAMN SHORTY” from the Chicago rapper’s DIRTY NACHOS with Mike WiLL Made-It. Before then, the two artists worked together on “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad) [Remix]” and “Ghetto Princess” from the deluxe edition of Hood Hottest Princess.

“I just know she f**k with me real heavy. I f**k with her, too. [She was] saying she wants to come through and I said, ‘Hell f**king yeah,’” Chief Keef said of Red during an interview with Billboard earlier this year. “You can really just tell she comes from where we come from.”

Fans can catch the rappers performing live at this year’s Rolling Loud Europe, which will take place from July 5 to 7 in Ebreichsdorf, Austria. Both Chief Keef and Red are on the bill alongside acts like Ice Spice, Gunna, Offset, Don Toliver, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Lil Tjay.