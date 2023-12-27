News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Releases Remix Of "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" With Chief Keef / 12.27.2023

Since its release, Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” garnered a lot of praise from fans and fellow artists. Today (Dec. 27), she debuted the song’s official remix featuring former collaborator Chief Keef.

The record, which originally appeared on Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe), took aim at the father of Red’s child. In the latest rendition, Keef offered up a male perspective, which appeared to diss Aareon “Slim Danger” Clark, whom he shares a son with.

In the final verse, the Chicago native spat, “Dirty b**ch be tryna take what a n**ga work for/ I done been through some s**t, man, that s**t don’t hurt, h**/ In the back of the Maybach, so I keep the curtains low/ I ain’t got s**t for you, dirty b**ch, I’m broke, h**/ Tryna get revenge by suckin’ d**k, b**ch, you’re cutthroat.”

Check out the track below.

Cardi B was seen rapping along to “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” in a video posted over the weekend. The song choice was especially fitting, considering that she recently confirmed her split from Offset.

Red quote-tweeted the clip, “Y’all [know what’s] next, right?” Fans speculated that the pair might team up for a remix of the cut, although neither confirmed a collaboration in the works. Cardi was initially considered for the updated version of “Pound Town” alongside several other women in Hip Hop. However, the St. Louis artist ultimately decided to go with Nicki Minaj, who helped the record land on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chrisean Rock also shared a freestyle to “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” on Instagram amid her dispute with Blueface. Red co-signed it with two fire emojis in the comments section. With the track being in such high demand, it’s possible another rendition might drop in the near future.