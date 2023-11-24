News Nina Westervelt / Contributor via Getty Images Tierra Whack Debuts 'Cypher' Film: "I Just Wanted To Show That I Can Act" / 11.24.2023

Tierra Whack‘s new documentary, Cypher, premiered on Hulu today (Nov. 24). The film won a U.S. Narrative Feature prize at this summer’s Tribeca Film Festival.

The documentary traces Whack’s journey from performing on Philadelphia streets to her current success. The official trailer stated, “Tierra Whack rose to fame rapping on a Philadelphia street for a YouTube channel. Years later, while documenting her astronomical rise, questions arise about who is filming whom and whether being seen is a desirable and unavoidable part of fame.”

In an interview with Complex, Whack revealed her intention with the project. She explained, “I just wanted to show that I can act. I feel like with my fans, I set the standard to always expect the unexpected. That’s my catchphrase. It’s just simply that. So you think it’s one thing, but it’s a whole other thing. You got to stay on your toes the whole time.”

Regarding how Cypher compares to creating music, Whack continued, “I had a script to memorize, but it still was me being me. Even within the music, I’m always pulling from different artists and films and all of my experiences in life and then just pouring it into the music. So I’m always making sure that I just pull from my life experiences and influences.”

Recently, Whack returned to music with her single “Chanel Pit,” previewing her upcoming sophomore LP. Discussing the single to Andscape, Whack noted, “My friends are like, ‘Yo, we want to hear you talk a little bit like, you know, just get on, like, show that Philly.’ So I did that for them.” She also discussed her new album, emphasizing its honesty.

The forthcoming project will serve as a proper follow-up to 2018’s Whack World. The 15-song project clocked in just under 15 minutes with standout cuts like “Flea Market,” “Hungry Hippo” and “Pretty Ugly,” among others.